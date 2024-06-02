Sunday, June 02, 2024
IGP Islamabad visits Safe City

Our Staff Reporter
June 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD    -   The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad visited various departments of Safe City Islamabad and reviewed their performance, a police public relations officer said on Saturday. He said that the IGP inquired with SSP Safe City Islamabad about the performance of surveillance cameras, the command and control center, and other departments. He issued orders to further improve the performance of Safe City Islamabad. IGP Islamabad stated that he will make Safe City Islamabad the best model of its kind in Pakistan. This project should have the latest systems to ensure the safety of Islamabad. Moreover, there is an increase in the number of surveillance cameras in the federal capital. No area in Islamabad will be hidden from the eye of the camera. He further said that software development teams have been formed in Safe City Islamabad, which are updating existing software and creating new ones.

Our Staff Reporter

