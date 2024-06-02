Kohala’s Revival

Efforts to get the Chinese back on track for Kohala Hydropower Project have been underway for some time. Ahead of the Prime Minister’s much-awaited visit to China, the Chinese corporation are ready to get the work started after a three-year delay. The project forms part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor’s green and clean energy initiatives. Another one is in primitive stages in Gilgit Baltistan, named Bunji. The Kohala Project is estimated at $2.5 billion and will add 1124 MW of electricity to the power circle of the country.

Just like other hydropower projects, Kohala is also strategic, even more so because of its location in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Of the global hydropower capacity, Pakistan owns 0.77%; not too much to export but enough to sustain internal demand and need. The delay in the project should remain a painful reminder for all at the helm of affairs and moving forward, Pakistan must demonstrate the will to coordinate and execute mega projects. Doing so, the probability of foreign investment multiplies, and investment is what the country is chasing at a rabbit’s pace to fix the economy. The 13th Joint Cooperation Committee Meeting of CPEC coupled with the PM’s self-chaired meetings on making Chinese investor projects a priority and accelerating the second phase of CPEC have all borne this collective fruit called the revival of the Kohala project. We still have to hear about the smaller yet equally significant 700MW Azad Pattan hydropower project. Doubtless, getting Kohala back on track is a necessary show of resolve. Pakistan needs to maintain the trust of lenders at all costs, and in China’s case, needs negotiation of financing terms as well. Both require a state-backed commitment to complete such mega projects timely. State facilitation must show because there is no other way to welcome investor firms. A balance where the state also protects local firms is a tactful act where expert advisory comes into play.

At the end of the day, these projects are supposed to benefit the local market, industry, and people. If some share of the labor in a mega project comes from the investor’s country, the major share of jobs should belong to Pakistanis. The greater benefits, like green energy and more electricity in the national grid, go without saying.