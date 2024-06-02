KP CM reviews revenue targets achieved through mineral resources

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur presided over a meeting of Mineral Investment Authority. The meeting discussed and reviewed the revenue targets so far achieved through mineral resources, existing lease mechanism, the current ratio of mineral royalty and other important matters related to mineral development and investment in the province.

The meeting also deliberated upon various proposals aimed at aligning the existing legal framework with the contemporary needs and requirements, and made important decisions to this effect. Administrative secretaries of finance, mineral development, environment and law departments, Director General Mineral, Vice Chairman of Board of Investment and Trade and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister underlined the need to introduce mechanical mining mechanism based on latest technology, and said that due to old mining mechanism, we are not getting significant results from our precious mineral resources. Besides, illegal mining also poses serious threats to the environment, he added.

The Chief Minister also directed the authorities concerned to put the leasing method on modern lines and said that the current leasing procedure caused to mass scale destruction of valuable mineral resources, which is injustice to the province. “We can significantly increase the revenue stream of the province by utilising available mineral resources in an efficient and judicious manner,” he maintained.

He said that if the existing lease and mining system is not changed, the government will impose complete ban on mining by declaring the mineral resources provincial heritage. He directed the quarters concerned to propose necessary amendments in the legal framework related to mining and take strict action against the elements found involved in illegal mining activities. The machineries being used in illegal mining should be seized on the spot and FIRs should be registered against the owners, he directed.

He said that mineral resources of the province are assets of our upcoming generations and it is our responsibility to protect and ensure judicious use of these resources. We cannot afford anymore negligence to this effect, he warned.

The Chief Minister also directed to introduce a modern mechanism for the effective monitoring of mineral auctions and other related affairs, further directing them to ensure complete audio and video recording of entire auction process.