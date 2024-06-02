Sunday, June 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

KP governor visits Wagah Border

KP governor visits Wagah Border
Agencies
June 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar, National

PESHAWAR   -   Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday visited Wagah border and witnessed the flag lowering ceremony.

Upon arrival, KP Governor was received by Sector Commander Rangers, Brigadier Ashfaq who also briefed the governor about security matters and rules being followed at the bordering point.

The governor praised the professionalism and spirit of personnel of Pakistan Rangers. He also wrote his expression in the visitor book.

He also praised sacrifices and services of security forces to protect solidarity and sovereignty of the motherland, said a press release issued here.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1717215323.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024