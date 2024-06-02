KP minister visits Kohat Grid Station

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance and Law Aftab Alam Afridi Advocate along with MPAs Daud Shah Afridi Advocate and Shafi Jan and Chairman Tehsil Gumbat Sajid Iqbal visited the Kohat Grid Station where they reviewed the ongoing maintenance work after Thursday fire.

The authorities concerned of WAPDA told the minister that work is going on day and night to restore electricity and in most parts of the district. Electricity has been restored in several parts of the district while in the remaining parts will also be fully restored soon. He was told that mostly new cable has been laid down.

It is to be mentioned here that soon after the Thursday’s fire, former Interior Minister and PTI senior leader Shehryar Afridi MNA and members of the KP Assembly are continuously monitoring the electricity restoration work and being apprised of the situation moment by moment.

The law minister directed the authorities concerned to immediately restore the electricity of the cleared feeders while remaining work should be accelerated.

He said, the weather is extremely hot and the need for electricity is much higher, so the public should be given relief anyway. Aftab Alam also thanked the MNA, his colleagues and party leaders of Kohat whose efforts helped in the speedy restoration of electricity.