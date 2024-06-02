Sunday, June 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Light rain forecast in Karachi

APP
June 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted light rain in Karachi and other coastal areas of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours. However, mainly very hot weather is predicted for most parts of the province.  Hot and humid in coastal areas as well as gusty winds in upper districts during the period. Mainly, very hot weather is likely to prevail in the province.

Very hot & dry weather to persist across Sukkur division

The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday forecast very hot and dry weather in Sukkur division with a maximum temperature between 47 and 49 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature in the Sukkur and adjoining areas will remain between 47 and 49 degrees Celsius on Sunday and 47C on Monday, according to the MET officials. The local Met office said that very hot and dry weather persisted across the Sukkur division  with maximum temperature ranges between 47 and 49 degrees Celsius today.

Khursheed Shah lays foundation stone of Sukkur Industrial Enclave

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1717215323.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024