Light rain forecast in Karachi

KARACHI - The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted light rain in Karachi and other coastal areas of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours. However, mainly very hot weather is predicted for most parts of the province. Hot and humid in coastal areas as well as gusty winds in upper districts during the period. Mainly, very hot weather is likely to prevail in the province.

Very hot & dry weather to persist across Sukkur division

The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday forecast very hot and dry weather in Sukkur division with a maximum temperature between 47 and 49 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature in the Sukkur and adjoining areas will remain between 47 and 49 degrees Celsius on Sunday and 47C on Monday, according to the MET officials. The local Met office said that very hot and dry weather persisted across the Sukkur division with maximum temperature ranges between 47 and 49 degrees Celsius today.