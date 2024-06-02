Minister assures trade, industry of best possible support to revive growth

LAHORE - Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh has assured the trade and industry of his best possible support by introducing right policies and their implementation, as the private sector can play a pivotal role in driving economy in the country. He was talking to the Chairman of Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) Fahimur Rehman Saigol who met him here Saturday. The federal minister observed that the primary objective of the government is to facilitate the new investment and stimulate the economic growth by removing unnecessary barriers and obstacles.

Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh said that the economy is the top priority of the government and it is taking all necessary steps to revive it by overcoming challenges and facilitating the trade and industry. He said that the government has been focusing on economic growth instead of levying just taxes. Fahimur Rehman Saigol greeted Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh on becoming the Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs and hoped the problems of the business community would be resolved. On this occasion, he also extended warm felicitation to Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on his successful re-election as the President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). He said that successful election of Mian Nawaz Sharif as the president of the PML-N is not only a good omen for the party but it would also usher into new era of development and prosperity for the nation.

He expressed his confidence that under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N will be proactive and will lead the country to development and prosperity. He said that Mian Nawaz Sharif has always done politics based on principles and made tough decisions for the sake of the country’s interests. Talking about the issues related to his ministery, Fahimur Rahman said the business community condemned the huge increase in container terminal charges. He apprised the minister that the business community is in a state of shock and disbelief at the increase in container terminal charges.

He urged him to immediately rationalize the charges and said any future increase should be announced two to three months in advance. He stressed that shipping lines and container terminals need to be brought under a strong and effective regulatory authority to put an end to exploitation of importers and exporters at their hands. Federal Minister Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh appreciated PIAF chairman’s suggestions and promised to solve the problems of the business community soon and assured of his cooperation. The federal minister expressed that any pragmatic suggestions from the private sector on economic growth will be welcomed and appreciated. He accepted the invitation to visit the central office of the PIAF and said that he will visit the central office of the PIAF soon and meet with the senior leadership and executive committee members where all trade issues will be discussed.