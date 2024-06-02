Minister orders expedited passport issuance for overseas Pakistanis

The interior minister, during his visit to the Passport and Nadra centres in London, issued orders to expedite passport issuance for overseas Pakistanis.

Taking notice of the delays in passport issuance, Mohsin Naqvi ordered that overseas Pakistanis opting for urgent service be provided with passports within seven days. However, overseas Pakistanis selecting normal delivery will receive passports within 30 days.

According to Naqvi, this policy will apply to all Pakistani missions abroad. He warned that delays in passport issuance would not be tolerated under any circumstances, and action would be taken against responsible officers.

It should be noted that currently, overseas Pakistanis are receiving passports under normal delivery within four months, while passports under the urgent delivery category are provided within one-and-a-half months.

Reportedly, the minister has established a monitoring cell to ensure passport delivery within the stipulated timeframe.

During his visit, Naqvi took notice of staff shortages and instructed for effective management to address the issue. Naqvi was accompanied by Pakistan's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Dr Muhammad Faisal.