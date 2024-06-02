Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs moves summary to summon NA budget session by mid of June

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs is moving a summary to National Assembly Secretariat to summon National Assembly budget session by the mid of June. The upcoming national assembly session will continue for a month( from the presentation of the federal budget to the passage of it). The opposition, after the presentation of the budget, will initiate debate on it. The debate on finance bill 2024-25 will continue debate till the end of June to pass it with majority of votes. The opposition has already declared to strongly oppose the budgetary proposals presented by the government in the upcoming budget. Sources said the ruling party has already engaged its coalition partners to fully support them and ensure presence passing the budgetary proposals.