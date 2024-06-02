New industrial zones to be established: Ikramullah Dharejo

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that the new industrial zones will be established under the Sindh Industrial Policy. He stated this during a meeting held in Sindh Secretariat that was attended by Secretary Industries and Commerce Muhammad Yasin Shar Baloch, MD SITE Ghazanfar Qadri, other officers and representatives of Chamber of Commerce from all over Sindh including Karachi.

Economist Qaiser Bengali along with his team briefed the meeting participants regarding the Sindh Industrial Policy. Points of Sindh Industrial Policy for industrial development in Sindh were discussed. In the meeting, the proposal for the establishment of the Sindh Industrial Development Corporation under Public Private Partnership was appreciated. Industrial development in other districts of Sindh along with Karachi was emphasised.

The Provincial Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo speaking in the meeting said that new industrial zones would be established under the Sindh Industrial Policy. The industrialists talked about their problems and gave suggestions to make the Sindh Industrial Policy successful. The minister said that he would cooperate at all levels for the development of Sindh. All the proposals would be placed before Sindh Chief Minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said adding that a detailed briefing on Sindh Industrial Policy would be given to Sindh chief minister soon.