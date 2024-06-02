One policeman killed, 3 injured in gun attack outside hotel

KARACHI - A man was gunned down by unknown armed robbers in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of Karachi on Saturday. According to the details, the robbers intercepted a man and tried to snatch his motorcycle. The deceased offered resistance to the robbers who opened fire on him and managed to escape along with his bike. The rescue sources confirmed that the man was killed for offering resistance to robbers. It is pertinent to mention here that the killings in robberies have recorded a sharp increase in 2024 with a total of 56 killings and injuries to over 200 citizens so far.

One police officer was killed and three others injured in a shooting attack at a hotel near Patel Para in Karachi’s Jamshed Quarter. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jamshed Quarter Arshad Hussain Laghari, two armed men on motorcycles opened fire indiscriminately at people sitting at Hasanzai Hotel. Police officer Qamar Azad, who was reportedly eating at the hotel with friends, was killed in the attack. Three other officers, Arsalan Shakir, Faizan, and Tahir, were also injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Eyewitnesses reported that the gunmen targeted the police officers specifically. The police have recorded their statements and are investigating the motive behind the attack. The crime scene unit found seven empty shells from a .33 caliber pistol and one shell from a 9mm pistol at the scene. This incident highlights the ongoing security challenges faced by law enforcement personnel in Karachi.