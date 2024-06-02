Over 139 students caught cheating in board exams

HYDERABAD - As many as 139 students of Higher Secondary Certificate part II were caught cheating in the annual examinations on Saturday during the papers of Chemistry II and Computer Science II subjects.

The spokesman of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Hyderabad informed that the teams of invigilators in the ongoing board exams in the 9 districts of Hyderabad division seized 139 mobile phones from the students. According to him, the students caught cheating were unlawfully using their phones to help themselves find answers to the questions. He told that 70 students were caught in Hyderabad, 49 in Tando Allahyar, 14 in Tando Muhammad Khan, 5 in Jamshoro and one in Thatta.

English, Physics papers leaked in inter exams

The inter-board administration Karachi failed to stop the paper from being leaked as on the very first day, the 12th class English paper went viral before the scheduled time.

Fool-proof arrangements and watermarks to prevent paper leakage also did not work. The leaflet went viral on various social media groups. On the other hand, Larkana Education Board is conducting the physics paper of 11th class today which was also released through WhatsApp group.

The cheating mafia is also active in leaking the solved question papers through whatsapp group and Larkana Education Board failed again to stop copying.