The first development of mRNA vaccines marked a pivotal moment in medical history. It emerged from decades of research, culminating in the breakthrough by scientists Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman in the early 2000s. Their pioneering work laid the foundation for the mRNA technology employed in vaccines against COVID-19, and they went on to win a Nobel Prize in 2023. By utilising synthetic mRNA to instruct cells to produce a harmless portion of a pathogen, these vaccines trigger a potent immune response. This breakthrough not only revolutionised vaccine development but also provided a rapid response to the COVID-19 pandemic, saving countless lives worldwide and demonstrating the profound impact of scientific innovation on global health.