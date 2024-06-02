Sunday, June 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PFA discards 700 kg dead chicken meat

PFA discards 700 kg dead chicken meat
Our Staff Reporter
June 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SARGODHA   -   The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 700 kilograms of dead chicken meat during an operation here on Saturday. According to a PFA press release, acting on a tip-off, a team raided Jhawarian and found dead chicken there, which was to be supplied across the city. The team discarded the meat and registered an FIR against the accused. The PFA officials said that all possible efforts were being made to ensure the availability of quality food items to people across the division.

Partly cloudy forecast

The local Met Office has forecast dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours. The highest maximum temperature 44 centigrade and the lowest minimum 28 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours. Dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.

Salt mines inspected

In-charge Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Sargodha, Mushtaq Ahmad Awan, inspected salt mines in Kalabagh, in Mianwali district. According to a press release issued by the Federal Ombudsman Regional Office on Saturday, the in-charge Wafaqi Muhtasib met the labourers working on the site and inquired about their problems. He went inside the salt mines and reviewed the ongoing work. Mushtaq Ahmad Awan took a detailed briefing from the management of the Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation and told them that the minimum wages fixed by the government should be strictly enforced.

Khursheed Shah lays foundation stone of Sukkur Industrial Enclave

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1717215323.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024