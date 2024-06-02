PFA discards 700 kg dead chicken meat

SARGODHA - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 700 kilograms of dead chicken meat during an operation here on Saturday. According to a PFA press release, acting on a tip-off, a team raided Jhawarian and found dead chicken there, which was to be supplied across the city. The team discarded the meat and registered an FIR against the accused. The PFA officials said that all possible efforts were being made to ensure the availability of quality food items to people across the division.

Partly cloudy forecast

The local Met Office has forecast dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours. The highest maximum temperature 44 centigrade and the lowest minimum 28 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours. Dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.

Salt mines inspected

In-charge Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Sargodha, Mushtaq Ahmad Awan, inspected salt mines in Kalabagh, in Mianwali district. According to a press release issued by the Federal Ombudsman Regional Office on Saturday, the in-charge Wafaqi Muhtasib met the labourers working on the site and inquired about their problems. He went inside the salt mines and reviewed the ongoing work. Mushtaq Ahmad Awan took a detailed briefing from the management of the Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation and told them that the minimum wages fixed by the government should be strictly enforced.