PHC halts KP’s notification of land settlement in Chitral

Our Staff Reporter
June 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -   The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has issued an order restraining the provincial government from proceeding with the notification of land settlement in Upper and Lower Chitral districts.

The proposed land settlement would declare the government as the owner of 97 percent of the total area in Upper and Lower Chitral districts, prompting the petitioners to challenge its legality.

A division bench, presided over by Justice Attique Shah and Justice Waqar Ahmad, heard the case brought forward by the people of Chitral.

During the hearing, Additional Advocate General Muhammad Naveed informed the court that due to the nature of the case regarding the legality of land settlement in two districts, the advocate general himself would argue the case. He requested an adjournment as the advocate general was currently engaged in a case before the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Representing the petitioners, Barrister Asad-ul-Mulk, Dr. Adnan Khan, and Muhibullah expressed concerns over the government’s repeated requests for adjournment since 2019. They proposed calling for written arguments to prevent further delays and to ensure the case is decided based on available records and written submissions.

The court adjourned the case until September 9, 2024. In its written order, the court directed both parties to submit comprehensive written arguments covering all aspects of the case since the issuance of the disputed regulation in 1975. The interim relief, preventing the government from notifying land settlement records, was extended until further notice.

Our Staff Reporter

