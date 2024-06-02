Plastic Surgery, Burns Ward shifted to newly renovated building: LUH MS

HYDERABAD - Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) Dr Aijaz Ahmed Abbassi informed on Saturday that the Plastic Surgery and Burns Ward has been shifted in a renovated building of the hospital. In a statement, the MS said that 19 air conditioners had been installed in that new ward which had 60 beds so that the admitted patients being provided treatment for burns did not face trouble.

He dispelled the impression that the air conditioning system was not available in the LUH or in its emergency ward. According to him, the emergency ward of the hospital was providing round the clock services to its patients. Abbassi apprised that 2 ventilator equipped ambulances and 15 other ambulances were operating in the hospital. However, he acknowledged that the wards in which the ACs or fans were not properly working directions had been issued to the electricians to fix the issues immediately. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr Sharjeel Noor Chana along with Assistant Director Planning and Development and Executive Engineer District Buildings visited various schemes in the district on Saturday.

During the visit, the DC instructed the concerned officials and said that the schemes should be completed within the stipulated time so that the people can benefit from these schemes. He further said that special care should be taken of materials in the development schemes, adding it is our responsibility to provide maximum facilities to the public so that they can benefit from these schemes.

He said that the quality of the work should also be taken care of and these schemes should be completed as soon as possible. All departmental officials were also present on the occasion.