Police arrest 6 outlaws

ISLAMABAD - The officials of Police Station Bani Gala arrested four wanted members of the snatcher and thief gang involved in numerous snatching activities and recovered snatched motorbikes, mobile phones and valuables from their possession, a public relations officer said on Saturday. He said, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city. Following these directions, the Bani Gala police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending four wanted members of the snatcher and thief gang involved in numerous snatching activities. The accused were identified as Faizan, Mahmood, Zahid Mahmood and Hasnain Mahmood. Police team also recovered the snatched motorbikes, mobile phones and valuables from their possession. Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway. DIG Operations directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and ensured the safety of lives and property of citizens on priority basis. Citizens should report any suspicious individual or activity through the emergency helpline “Pucar-15” or via “ICT-15” app. Meanwhile, Golra police station teams arrested two wanted members of a bike lifter gang involved in numerous bike theft activities and recovered stolen motorbikes and spare parts from their possession. He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city. Following these directions, the Golra police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of the bike lifter gang involved in numerous bike lifting activities. The accused were identified as Zain Banaras and Wali Khan. Police team also recovered stolen motorbikes and spare bike parts from their possession. Case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.

IGP Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and ensured the safety of lives and property of citizens on priority basis. Citizens are urged to report any suspicious individual or activity through the emergency helpline “Pucar-15” or via “ICT-15” app.