Pollution and Its Impact

The term “pollute” means to make something dirty or compromise its purity. Pollution refers to the presence of harmful materials such as chemicals and gases in our environment. Unfortunately, it has become a significant problem, eroding the purity of our air, the fertility of our land, and the freshness of our rivers and seas. This issue poses a serious threat to the survival of all living organisms on Earth.

Most of our major cities are plagued with garbage, smoke, and harmful vapors. The atmosphere becomes dangerously polluted due to the burning of oil, gases, and chemicals in large quantities. The combustion of chemicals for fuel or energy releases significant amounts of carbon dioxide and other gases, leading to atmospheric pollution. Consequently, the air we breathe becomes impure, making us susceptible to illnesses. Moreover, carbon dioxide severely damages the ozone layer, which fails to block harmful ultraviolet rays from reaching the Earth’s surface. This contributes to global warming, causing an increase in storms, floods, and droughts.

MARWA YOUNUS,

Kallag.