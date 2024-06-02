Punjab announces crackdown on begging mafia

The Punjab Home Department has announced a crackdown on the begging mafia throughout the province in a decisive action against this social scourge, Dunya News has reported.

The Home Department has initiated measures to address the situation effectively. One such measure is the preparation of barracks within Punjab's jails to house beggars.

According to a department spokesperson, these barracks are specifically designated for members of the begging mafia, with each facility capable of accommodating between 100 and 200 individuals.

Recognising the urgency of the matter, the spox said, efforts were being made to expand the number of barracks, particularly in major cities where the presence of the begging mafia is more pronounced.

The provincial government is deliberating on a piece of legislation to tackle the root causes of this social evil.

The proposed legislation seeks to enhance penalties for gang leaders of the begging mafia, particularly those involved in heinous crimes such as child abduction and coercion.

Under this law, severe punishments will be imposed on individuals who exploit vulnerable segments of society, including children and women, to perpetuate the cycle of professional begging.