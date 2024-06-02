Punjab clinch trophy in 1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women's Softball Championship

Punjab won the 1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women's Softball Championship, beating Balochistan 14-13 in the thrilling final at the KPT Sports Complex ground.

The special guest of the final and closing ceremony was Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh, who, along with SFP President Asif Azeem and Chairman KPT Syed Syedain Raza Zaidi, distributed trophies and medals among the players of winning and runners-up teams.

Other notables present on the occasion were SFP Chairperson Yasmin Haider, CFO PNSC Syed Jarrar Haider Kazmi, VP Tehmina Asif, GM Combaxx Sports Zubair Macha, Fatima Siddiqui, Ayesha Leena, Maj (R) Mahmood Riaz, Syed Waseem Hashmi.

Federal Minister Qaiser Ahmad Shiekh was thrilled at the support extended by both PNSC and KPT in promoting girls softball championship and assured to continue the support for the Pakistan softball team for the Olympic Games 2028.

He further said: "I am very impressed with the game of softball. Players from all over Pakistan played well in the event. We will continue to cooperate with the SFP in future to participate in international softball events.”

SFP President Asif Azeem said that the special guest has won the hearts of softball players with his presence at the closing ceremony. “No sport can flourish without sponsorship. The Softball Federation Pakistan is hopeful that PNSC will fully support our future national and international events. We are thankful to Combaxx Sports, Essa Laboratories and Palmolive for their kind support.”

SFP Chairperson Yasmin Haider praised the participation of the participating teams in the championship and said that the team will be prepared for international events from this championship. All the players should continue their practice, she also congratulated the winner and runner-up teams.

Earlier in the final, Punjab won the event by defeating Balochistan 14-13 in the third innings. Iram and Hourina from Punjab scored three runs each, Fiza, Kiran and Mehek scored two runs each while Noor and Fahmida scored one run each. Nayab scored three runs from Balochistan, Nida, Mubashira and Farzana scored two runs each while Zehra, Kaka, Nargis and Samia scored one run each. Sindh was given the Fair Play Trophy in the closing ceremony.