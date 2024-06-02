Punjab government to launch 'Say No To Plastic' campaign from June 5

Punjab government spokesperson Marriyam Aurangzeb has announced that provincial government was launching "say no to plastic" campaign from June 5, on the directive of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, aimed at protecting against deadly diseases caused by plastic.

According to the spokesperson, in line with the "say no to Plastic" campaign, preparations have been completed for strict enforcement against the preparation, production, distribution, and sale of illegal plastic bags.

She emphasized that the use of plastic led to cancer and other hazardous diseases, exacerbates environmental pollution.

She stressed that crackdowns will be initiated against factories producing illegal plastic products starting from June 5th. Several warnings have been issued to such factories prior to this action, she added.

Marriyam Aurangzeb stated that stringent actions will be implemented against hotels, restaurants, and other food points serving meals in plastic bags after the deadline.

Complete crackdowns will occur against violators, leading to legal actions and heavy fines for the owners.

The Punjab government spokesperson asserted that the use of polythene bags less than 75 microns and single-use plastic containers will be completely banned in accordance with the law.

She highlighted that an awareness campaign titled "plastic is death" will be initiated to educate the public about the hazards of plastic usage.

She stated that public service messages will be circulated via social media, and written messages regarding the ban on plastic will be displayed in shopping malls, bus stands, parks, transports, metro buses, and public places.

Marriyam Aurangzeb revealed that the use, production and sale of cotton bags or alternative means instead of plastic bags will be boosted.

She also added that media participation was sought in the "plastic is death" awareness campaign.