Punjab Mass Wrestling Association elects new office-bearers

LAHORE - The General Council of the Punjab Mass Wrestling Association held its election for new office-bearers for the next four-year term. Malik Shahbaz Ahmed was unanimously elected as President, Ch Ehtesham Akmal Chechi as General Secretary, and Muhammad Ansar as Treasurer. The election meeting, chaired by the outgoing President of Punjab Mass Wrestling, Nawab Furqan Khan, took place in the conference room of the Sports Board Punjab. The event witnessed a large turnout of representatives from across Punjab who unanimously agreed on the new office-bearers.

During the meeting, Nawab Furqan Khan and his Secretary presented a performance report detailing the achievements and activities of the association over the past four years. The newly elected General Secretary, Ch Ehtesham Akmal Chechi, expressed his gratitude to Nawab Furqan Khan and the divisional secretaries for their trust and support.

Address the media after the general council meeting, Ch Ehtesham said: “We are extremely thankful to President Nawab Furqan Khan and all the divisional secretaries for placing their trust in us. We are committed to promoting positive activities among the youth and will soon develop a comprehensive schedule. This will include organizing special competitions, such as the Punjab Mass Wrestling Championship and Inter-School Mass Wrestling Championship, to encourage young talent.”