Punjab win 1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women’s Softball Championship

LAHORE - Punjab won the 1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women’s Softball Championship, beating Balochistan 14-13 in the thrilling final at the KPT Sports Complex ground. The special guest of the final and closing ceremony was Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh, who, along with SFP President Asif Azeem and Chairman KPT Syed Syedain Raza Zaidi, distributed trophies and medals among the players of winning and runners-up teams. Other notables present on the occasion were SFP Chairperson Yasmin Haider, CFO PNSC Syed Jarrar Haider Kazmi, VP Tehmina Asif, GM Combaxx Sports Zubair Macha, Fatima Siddiqui, Ayesha Leena, Maj (R) Mahmood Riaz, Syed Waseem Hashmi. Federal Minister Qaiser Ahmad Shiekh was thrilled at the support extended by both PNSC and KPT in promoting girls softball championship and assured to continue the support for the Pakistan softball team for the Olympic Games 2028.