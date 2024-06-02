Rashid Malik receives champion’s welcome upon return from Thailand

LAHORE - Renowned Pakistani senior tennis star Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) received a grand reception at Allama Iqbal International Airport upon his return from Pattaya, Thailand, where he successfully defended his singles and doubles titles in the ITF World Masters MT400 event, adding to his illustrious career. Malik, who has a decorated history in international tennis, dedicated his recent triumph to fellow senior Pakistani tennis player Khurram Imtiaz, acknowledging Imtiaz’s support and care throughout the tournament. The champion also expressed gratitude to Col (R) Asif Dar for consistently arranging warm welcomes for him upon his victorious returns. He extended his thanks to his friends, family, and the broader tennis community for their all-out support and encouragement. During the tournament, Malik showcased his exceptional skills and resilience. In the singles final, he faced significant resistance from a formidable opponent from New Zealand Philip Hempstead, ultimately securing victory with a score of 6-4, 6-4. The doubles final, played alongside his Indian partner Arun Aggarwal, proved even more challenging, yet winning it by 6-0, 2-6, 10-4 against Australia-Israel pair. At the airport, Malik was warmly welcomed by senior members of the International Club of Pakistan, including Col (R) Asif Dar, a former Secretary General and Vice President of the Pakistan Tennis Federation. The champion was garlanded and celebrated by numerous tennis players, friends, and family members who gathered to honor his achievements. IC Pakistan President Mr. Shafat and senior member Rao Iftikhar conveyed their congratulations and praised Malik’s outstanding performance. They expressed their hopes for his continued success and future victories. Malik, who has been a stalwart in ITF senior championships across various countries, reaffirmed his commitment to serving Pakistan’s tennis scene. He vowed to continue his efforts to bring more accolades to his homeland and called upon the government to recognize and honor athletes who achieve international success for Pakistan.