SIALKOT - A Benazir scholarship cheque distribution ceremony was held at Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS). According to GCWUS, the chief guest, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima Rizvi distributed cheques for Rs7,295,648 among 88 students. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ilyas, Prof. Dr. Yasir Nawaz Manj, Dr. Yasin Munir, Ijaz Ahmad and Sadia Jamil were also present.