Secy BISE Mardan dismisses exam QRT

MARDAN - Secretary of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Mardan, Inam Khan Toru, has dismissed the quick response team (QRT) constituted by the Board Controller for checking HSSC annual examination centers, sources in the board said.

Controller Prof. Eshrat Ali of Examination had established QRTs for all three districts within the board’s jurisdiction.

These teams included more than 15 senior professors and teachers from AWKU and other government schools. The QRTs were tasked with ensuring all candidates were seated by 8:30 am, the question paper safety bag was opened after 9 am, no mobile phones were used by candidates and invigilation staff except the superintendent, and maintaining a cheating-free environment.

However, complaints were later received about unethical visits to female centers. As a result, Secretary Inam Khan Toru issued an order (No. 4644/Estt/BISEM dated May 31) to abort the QRTs. The order cited dismal and unethical visits to female centers as observed by the undersigned, directing QRT members in all three districts to stop visiting any examination center henceforth.