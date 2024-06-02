Serial killer arrested by police killed in encounter

Gujar khan - A serial killer apprehended by Mangla police a few days ago has reportedly died in a police encounter with his accomplices in Jhelum area on Friday night. According to the details, the police were transferring the accused to his residence in Hassanabad area near Jhelum city to make recovery of the belongings of one of his victims, Iftikhar ul Hassan Shah.

A few days ago, Mangla and City police of Jhelum had recovered two bodies of a missing man and woman buried in a room of his residence, identified as Iftikhar ul Hassan and Nasteen Akhtar, respectively.

According to the police, the accused was being transported to the Hassanabad area of his residence on Friday night to retrieve some belongings belonging to Iftikhar ul Hassan. These items were intended to be included in the police investigation record.

The police said that a silver-colored Mehran vehicle without a number plate intercepted a police party near the Ashiyana housing area. Four armed individuals then proceeded to open fire, prompting the police to respond with aerial firing. Police stated that the armed individuals forcefully took the accused, and during a confrontation, Rehman sustained severe injuries from the gunfire of his associates.

The assailants fled the scene, leaving him behind. According to the police, the individual was transported to the hospital where he passed away during the journey. The Mangla police have reported that the attackers used a silver-colored Mehran car, which was recovered from the crime scene. It was discovered that the car belonged to Raja Hassan, a resident of Pandori, and had been stolen the day before. Authorities have filed charges against the individuals under multiple sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). Additionally, a separate case of car theft had already been reported by the owner the previous day.

Police sources have reported that Abdul Rehman has previously been charged in cases of robberies, dacoities and murder of three people. In 2015, Rehman was charged with the brutal murders of a mother and her daughter during a dacoity in Saggarpur village of Jalalpur Sharif area in Jhelum district. Additionally, he was also charged with alleged killing of his accomplice by striking him with a stone at a hotel in 2010.

Laterly, he was acquitted of the charges from the high court.