‘Several new schemes approved in KP budget to promote tourism in Chitral’

Peshawar - Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism and Culture Zahid Chanzeb said on Saturday that in the new provincial budget several new schemes have been approved for the development of tourism in Chitral and sufficient funds have been allocated for the purpose.

Talking to various delegations from Chitral at his office in Peshawar, Zahid Chanzeb said besides celebrating the traditional Kalash and Shandur Polo festivals in a more organised manner, new projects have also been added so that tourists can enjoy visiting Chitral round the year. The new schemes included the government-level organisation of Jashan-e-Tirichmir and a scheme to provide easy loans to residents of Chitral to construct additional rooms with all amenities adjacent to their homes to accommodate foreign tourists as paying guests.

The experience of visiting foreign tourists in rented rooms of houses has proved to be quite successful in Gilgit-Baltistan, which not only resulted in increasing the number of tourists, but also the income of the local people enhanced considerably.

The members of the delegations thanked the advisor and provincial government for allocating new schemes and additional funds for the tourism sector in Chitral. They assured that tourists in Chitral will go back to their countries with pleasant memories of the locals’ hospitality and create a good soft image of the area.

Zahid Chanzeb reciprocated that a new scheme called Families Based Accommodation for the Foreign Tourists is included in the 18 new schemes for which Rs437.008 million have been allocated in the new budget while their total expenditures are estimated to be Rs3779.007 million.

He said that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and he himself are fully confident that the amount spent on such schemes will generate many times more income, while the economic condition of the local people will also improve in addition to increase in the arrival of foreign tourists that, he said, would also tantamount to enhancing opportunities for decent employment for the locals and our educated youth will not have to travel to other cities or countries for jobs and bear hardships there.

He said that experience of staying foreign guests in extra rooms of houses is also successfully continued in Gilgit, which helps foreign tourists and guests to be acquainted and understand the lifestyle and customs of the local people and causing for increasing their interest and curiosity. The arrival of foreign tourists also increases continuously owing to such type of hospitality by the locals, he added.

The tourism advisor further revealed that in future Tirich Mir festival will be celebrated in Chitral every year under the patronage of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government wherein traditional dances, photo exhibitions, archery, horse riding, hiking, trekking and mountaineering competitions will be held at the foot of the 25,300 feet highest mountain of Chitral with full planning, and due to this, the number of foreign tourists would thus increase with soaring the local economy and the soft image of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would also come into limelight worldwide.

Earlier, in a meeting with a delegation from Chitral, which included MPA Fateh Mulk, Ali Nasir and Razit Ballah, the advisor assured that the provincial government would leave no stone unturned to promote tourism in Chitral. He also assured the delegation that all-out steps will be taken to promote tourism in Chitral so that the menace of unemployment can be completely eradicated from there.

Zahid Chanzeb also assured to establish a park at Darosh Gol Kham in Darosh area following the pressing demand of the delegation and henceforth he issued orders to the concerned quarters on the occasion. He accepted the delegation’s invitation to visit Chitral and promised to visit Chitral on the occasion of Shandur Festival to be held soon.