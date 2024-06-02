Sunday, June 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Sindh High Court announces summer vacation

Sindh High Court announces summer vacation
Agencies
June 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   The Sindh High Court and its subordinate courts will observe summer vacation from June 3 to August 3, according to a recently released notification.  Owing to the break, a new roster of benches and judges was also issued to hear important cases.

During this period, the Sindh High Court principal seat will operate with judges in three division benches and four single benches. The allocation of judges is as follows: - Bench No 1: Chief Justice Aqeel Ahmad Abbasi and Justice Abdul Mubeen Lakho - Bench No 2: Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui and Justice Mrs Rashid Asad

- Bench No 3: Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto and Justice Umar Sial Additionally, judges will be present at the Sindh High Court’s Sukkur, Hyderabad, and Mirpurkhas circuit benches to handle important matters during the vacation period. This arrangement ensures that essential judicial services remain available while allowing for the annual summer recess.

Khursheed Shah lays foundation stone of Sukkur Industrial Enclave

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1717215323.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024