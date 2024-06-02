Sindh High Court announces summer vacation

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court and its subordinate courts will observe summer vacation from June 3 to August 3, according to a recently released notification. Owing to the break, a new roster of benches and judges was also issued to hear important cases.

During this period, the Sindh High Court principal seat will operate with judges in three division benches and four single benches. The allocation of judges is as follows: - Bench No 1: Chief Justice Aqeel Ahmad Abbasi and Justice Abdul Mubeen Lakho - Bench No 2: Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui and Justice Mrs Rashid Asad

- Bench No 3: Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto and Justice Umar Sial Additionally, judges will be present at the Sindh High Court’s Sukkur, Hyderabad, and Mirpurkhas circuit benches to handle important matters during the vacation period. This arrangement ensures that essential judicial services remain available while allowing for the annual summer recess.