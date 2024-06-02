Six held with narcotics, weapons

SARGODHA - Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested six accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession. Police said that during a continued drive against drug peddlers and criminals, teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested six drug pushers and recovered 1.5 kilogram hashish, 20 liter liquor, 2 pistols and a rifle 12 bore from them. The accused were identified as Arsalan, Waseem, Nasir, Sarfraz, Samar and Sadam. Cases were registered against the accused.

3 accused of property fraud arrested

The Anti-Corruption Establishment arrested three accused in a property fraud case on Saturday. According to a press release, an application filed by Hamza Habib s/o Habib-ul-Rehman and his sisters to ACE Regional Director Hafiz Imran Khokhar stated that their father had died and their uncle Hafeezur Rehman, in connivance with officers and personnel of the revenue department and the food department of Mianwali, had deprived them of inherited property of their grandparents and a flour mill. To which, the Regional Director Anti-Corruption Sargodha took action and ordered the Deputy Director (Investigation) Anti-Corruption Sargodha to conduct an inquiry. During the inquiry all the records were scrutinized while the accused also could not prove their innocence. The ACE RD ordered to file a case against the accused including former Tehsildar Mianwali Maher Zulfiqar Lak, former Patwari Muzafarpur south circle Rana Rasheed Ahmad, Assistant Food Controller Mianwali Abdul Rehman Luqman, former district food controller Mianwali Muhammad Ali Ramay, Inspector Food Mianwali Abdul Jabbar Khan, Hafeez ul Rehman, Abdul Rehman Numbardar, Muhammad Yaqoob Patidar. He handed over the case investigation to circle officer headquarter ACE Zeeshan Haider Bajwa. During the investigation, the investigating officer arrested accused Maher Zulfikar Lak, Rana Rashid Ahmad and Hafeezur Rahman. The Regional Director formed a special team to arrest the rest of the accused, a spokesman added.

2 die in road accidents

Two people were killed in road accidents on Saturday. According to Rescue1122 sources, a speeding truck hit a motorcycle near the wood market in Darya Khan. Consequently, the motorcycle rider, Muhammad Hanzila (20), died on the spot due to multiple injuries. In another incident, Muhammad Ibrar, a resident of Sahiwal, along with his mother, was traveling on a motorcycle on the Sahiwal-Farooka road when a rashly driven car coming from the opposite direction hit the two-wheeler near a private college.

As a result, he died on the spot while his mother remained unhurt. Police have started an investigation.

Stone crusher market tax objections addressed

A delegation of the Supreme Council Crusher Market, led by PML-N Member National Assembly Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti met with Regional Tax Office Chief Commissioner Dr. Faheem Muhammad at his office on Saturday. According to a press release issued by RTO, the Supreme Council Stone Crusher Market team raised objections to data collected by Federal Board of Revenue Sargodha, to which the Chief Commissioner assured them of the correctness of the data and his full cooperation in this regard. General Secretary Supreme Council Stone Crusher Market, Rana Muhammad Irshad Khan, requested the Chief Commissioner to give time till 3 June for a detailed reply with reference to the statistics and suggested that notices related to the figures be postponed for one week according to the actual data. It was decided in the meeting after consultation that a detailed meeting should be held with all stakeholders on June 3 and a comprehensive strategy for tax collection would be decided. RTO Chief Commissioner Dr. Faheem Muhammad in the presence of Muhammad Abid Commissioner Zone 1 and Unit Officer Chaudhry Muhammad Naeem Ahmed accepted the demand of the Supreme Council Stone Crusher Market members and assured to solve their tax matters. Later, MNA Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, and the members of the Supreme Council appreciated the efforts of the Chief Commissioner for a legitimate and justice-based solution of their tax problems.