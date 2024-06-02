Sunday, June 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Sports festival inaugurated in Rawalpindi

APP
June 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI   -   A sports festival was started here late on Friday on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak. The festival was organized in collaboration with Municipal Corporation and District Sports Department. The sports festival kicked off on Friday would continue till June 12 at the Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium, Rawalpindi. Hockey, Football, Taekwondo, Badminton, MMA (International Event), a demonstration of pentathlon, kung fu, gymnastics and other games would be organized under the festival. The opening ceremony was held on May 31, at 8 pm at the Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium, Saidpur Road, Rawalpindi.

The organization of the sports festival is being appreciated by the citizens. The citizens said that such healthy activities should regularly be organized.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1717215323.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024