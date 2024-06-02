Stop filing flase cases against PTI workers, says Malik Ahmad Bhachar

Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar asserted to Punjab government to abstaine from filing unfair FIRs against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers.

In a press conference in Lahore, Malik Ahmed claimed that the incumbent government was a forged government formed on Form-47, backed by court verdicts.

He stated that the government's reliance on retired judges for making fair decisions was flawed, saying, "Retired judges can't issue fair judgments." He reiterated, "You (government) are binding a person sitting in court to the decisions of the cabinet."

The opposition leader warned the incumbent Punjab government that its unfair treatment and injustice towards PTI would stick in its throat andputting itself in the noose of its own making.

He also disclosed that his party was all set to initiate a movement to end FIRs against party workers.

He criticized the Punjab government, labeling it as a TikToker government that was exerting pressure on PTI workers, actions that would eventually haunt them.

Referring to the May 9 riots incident, he highlighted that 16 individuals from PTI were martyred, yet no FIRs were registered against the perpetrators.

He insisted that the incumbent government was turning the state into a banana republic by resorting to such tactics and stressed that the party shouldn't be subjected to injustice.

Punjab Assembly opposition leader announced plans to start a movement for the release of PTI founder Imran Khan from what he referred to as fake cases.