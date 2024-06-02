Stripped of party positions, Marwat says ‘will do what he pleases now’

ISLAMABAD - After his unceremonious removal from party positions, firebrand Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat has said he was now free to do “what he pleases now.”

“On a serious note: My party has relieved me of all my responsibilities…I have now decided to pass my time according to my wishes,” he said while talking on X, the other day. Marwat had got a meteoric but divisive rise within the ranks of PTI at a time when the party of former Prime Minister Imran Khan was in disarray after last year’s May 9 incidents of violence.

Within a few weeks, he rose through the ranks of the party by becoming a crowd puller and creating his own large following. But all this proved to be short-lived when the PTI Secretary-General Omar Ayub Khan removed him from the party’s core and political committees, the two highest level decision-making bodies within the party.

The party had also withdrawn his nomination for the coveted position of chairmanship of the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) besides excluding him from the list of focal persons for jailed leader Imran Khan. These decisions were taken after PTI MNA from Lakki Marwat gave controversial statements against party leaders and accused Saudi Arabia of conspiring to topple his party’s government in 2022. The party had immediately distanced itself from his remarks.

Marwat, who is spending his leisure time in the United Arab Emirates these days, in a statement on X said that he had been stripped of the party positions on the instruction for PTI chief Khan and from now he would do “what he pleases now. “I have passed my whole life in the manner you are seeing me in Dubai,” he said, adding that no one should expect from him to beg to get back the old position in the party.

Marwat went on to say that these developments had caused a damage to his self-respect and he would never compromise over this even if he was expelled from the party. The controversial PTI leader admitted that he was a bit extraordinary and “psychological” in some conditions. “I was not only insulted before the masses but also ignored by those people for whom I had fought for once,” he said, adding that no one should dictate him what to do and what not. Marwat concluded that he would not participate in any party activity or resume any responsibility in the party until jailed leader Khan instructed him to do so. A couple of days ago, the PTI lawmaker while talking on X had said that he was enjoying his holidays in UAE and passing his leisure time with friends while away from politics and media. Calling his tour as private, he appealed to his party’s supporters not to contact him for participation in political gatherings. “I want to spare some time for myself and my family,” he said.