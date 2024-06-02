Tackling the Auto Lobby

The Prime Minister’s recent meeting with a delegation of automobile and auto parts manufacturers has produced curious reading. Instead of a discussion leading to a mutually agreed policy direction, the meeting was barely a discussion at all. It was more an exchange of demands, and not even on the same subjects; the Prime Minister urged the industry to indigenize and manufacture in Pakistan, while the industry asked the Prime Minister to curb imports of used cars.

What do we make of this meeting then?

Considering the history of the auto industry, such cross-purpose meetings are par for the course. The real question is, how will the Prime Minister proceed with the industry, especially with an economic and revenue collection overhaul in the works?

Industry is a major part of the problem. Pakistan is an attractive growing market, which has received the recent attention of new entrants like Renault, Nissan, Proton, KIA, Hyundai, and FAW. Meanwhile, Honda, Toyota, and Suzuki have footprints in Pakistan for quite a while. None of these are Pakistani automakers.

Lacking a domestic auto industry, the government has implemented the “Auto Sector Deletion Policy” – to provide tax incentives to these companies to steadily indigenize production and manufacturing – to bring about technology transfer, lower import bills, industrialization, and perhaps at the end of this chain, the emergence of local Pakistani carmakers.

Yet Pakistan is too attractive of a market. Over the decades, automakers have indigenized in name only. They import expensive auto parts, assemble them in Pakistan, and pass the entire cost of currency exchange fluctuation onto the consumer – which has no local competition to choose from. By calling “auto assembly” “auto manufacturing”, the industry has remained an enterprise where the vast majority of the revenue accrues abroad. Pakistan remains bereft of the economic and technological development the Auto Deletion Policy envisaged. All the while increasing an import bill exacerbates the account deficit.

This makes the auto industry an obvious target for strict reform that will have long-term benefits for the economy. However several governments have failed to tackle the powerful and well-funded auto industry lobby. Ahead of the recent meeting with the Prime Minister the Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturers (Paapam) took out several ads in major newspapers arguing for restriction on used imported cars – which are in essence, their only competition.