Sunday, June 02, 2024
Tax collection up by 30 PC, claims Musadik Malik

June 02, 2024
Agencies
June 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -   Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik said on Saturday that a 30 percent increase in tax collection was witnessed this year, with efforts underway to further expand the tax base. Talking to a private news channel, he said that the country was progressing despite numerous challenges, including floods and global economic circumstances.  He highlighted the ongoing development and predicted a significant reduction in inflation, which has already decreased to around 17 percent from a high of 37 percent. “Food inflation was around 40 percent last year, which has now decreased to almost eleven percent,” he said. Malik emphasized that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed all ministries to focus on mitigating inflation’s impact. He assured that all efforts were being made to offer maximum relief in the upcoming budget.  Dr Musadik alleged founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), spreading negative propaganda against state institutions.

Agencies

