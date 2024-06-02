TDAP, REMIT organise training session for women entrepreneurs

KARACHI - TDAP, in collaboration on with Revenue Mobilization, Investment and Trade (REMIT), successfully organized the nationwide training programme on ‘Business Documentation, Taxation and Accounting’ on the 29th– 30th May, 2024, at a local hotel in Multan for the capacity building of women entrepreneurs of Pakistan. This collaborative effort reflects the efforts of both TDAP and REMIT to empower women entrepreneurs of Pakistan and foster economic growth.

The purpose of the seminar was to create awareness amongst WEs to delve into crucial topics such as tax compliance, financial reporting, and strategic accounting practices tailored to the needs of women-led businesses. Hamid Yaqoob Sheikh, Team Lead, REMIT, shared his insights providing valuable guidance to attendees on navigating the complex landscape of taxation and accounting. Dr Shumaila Sikandar, Focal, Women Entrepreneurs, TDAP, explained TDAP’s support and initiatives to empower Pakistani women entrepreneurs and highlighted the significance of empowering women through knowledge and expertise in the field of taxation and accounting, essential for their success in the business world.

Faiez Ahmad (REMIT Consultant) deliberated upon a wide array of topics including, but not limited to, introduction to business and accounting concepts, record-keeping, sales and purchase systems, trial balance, financial statements, cash/bank management and computerized accounting. Akbar Mayo, Tax Advisor, REMIT, gave an overview of Pakistan’s tax system and effectively explained the complexities pertaining to compliance, filing returns, rebates, taxation challenges and tax authorities.

The seminar not only provided a platform for learning and networking but also served as a catalyst for fostering a supportive ecosystem for women entrepreneurs to thrive. The interactive sessions, handy exercises offered attendees a comprehensive understanding of financial management practices essential for sustainable business growth.

Questions were welcomed throughout the session to help answer participants’ queries. The training session was attended by around 30 participants from Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan Chamber and South Punjab Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Multan representing women entrepreneurs in various sectors including textiles, handicrafts, processed food, agro products, IT and services. The training concluded with the distribution of certificates among the participants, along with a group photo. The successful conclusion of the seminar reaffirms their dedication to continuing initiatives that empower women in business and contribute to the economic development of Pakistan.