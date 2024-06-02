UN deeply concerned by recent string of attacks against girls’ schools in KP, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD - The United Nations in Pakistan is deeply concerned by the recent string of attacks against girls’ schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Merged Districts (KPMD) and Balochistan. In just one month, four girls’ schools have been destroyed.

The United Nations resident coordinator said in a statement that in Pakistan it joins Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in calling for the protection of girls’ right to education. “We welcome the Prime Minister’s commitment to bring the culprits to justice, repair and rebuild the damaged schools, and support Pakistan’s daughters in realizing their right to quality education”, Said Mohamed Yahya, the United Nations Resident & Humanitarian Coordinator in Pakistan in a statement.

“At a time when Pakistan has declared an education emergency, pledging to enroll 26 million out-of-school children, ensuring the safety and security of schools is paramount, especially in remote and vulnerable areas”, Muhammad Yahya said. Mr Yahya said inclusive education, free from fear and intimidation, is the foundation of a strong and prosperous Pakistan. The United Nations in Pakistan stands ready to support the Government in the rehabilitation and re-opening of these schools as soon as possible.