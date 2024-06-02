Vietnamese ambassador’s wife found in Capital

ISLAMABAD - The alleged missing of the spouse of the Vietnamese Ambassador to Pakistan Nguyen Tien Phong , on Saturday morning ended with dramatic end as she was found sitting in Islamabad’s F-9 park at her own. As per details, the ambassador reported the incident to Islamabad police on 15 stating that his wife had left their residence at 11 am and had not returned. However according to Ambassador she told him that she was going to beauty parlor, but left her phone and purse at home.

Soon after the incident, Islamabad police chief Ali Nasir rizvi visited the ambassador residence and got information about her missing wife. Police then constituted seven teams which went into different locations in Islamabad. One police team was sent to Fatima Jinnah Park in F-9 sector where ambassador’s wife was spotted. According to police spokesman, the ambassador’s wife was found sitting in the F-9 Park in Islamabad.

Inside sources said there was an ongoing dispute between the Vietnamese ambassador and his wife and both had clashed on Friday night, after which she was annoyed with him. Top police officials including DIG Operations and SSP Operations were overseeing the investigation and search. On the other side foreign ministry also became active after getting the report of the alleged missing of the wife of the ambassador and coordinated with the police for early tracing of the lady. Police when found her informed her husband who reached on the spot from where both were escorted back to their residence.