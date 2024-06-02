Wapda face PAF in All Pakistan Muhammad Majid & Abdul Nasir Memorial Basketball final

LAHORE - Wapda will face Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in the final of All Pakistan Muhammad Majid and Abdul Nasir Memorial Basketball Tournament after beating Islamabad and Punjab Rangers respectively at Siddique Memon Sports Complex Karachi. The event is being organized under the umbrella of Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF). Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) Secretary General Khalid Bashir was the chief guest during the semifinals while PBBF Associate Secretary Yaqoob Qadry and others were also present there. In the first semifinal, unbeatable Wapda beat Islamabad by 80-51. Kaleemullah led the winning side by scoring 17 points along with Muhammad Israr (12 points), while Ali Kazmi and Jibran Asif scored 14 and 12 points for Islamabad respectively. In the second semifinal, PAF toppled Punjab Rangers by 86-57 points to set the final clash against Wapda. For PAF, Umair Jan and Mehtab Akram scored 18 points each. Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the memorial tournament, who will distribute prizes among the players. Late Muhammad Majid and Abdul Nasir represented Pakistan in national and international events. To pay homage to these outstanding players, organizers decided to organize a memorial tournament. Syed Adnan Ali, Ghulam Muhammad, Sheikh Jamil, Hasan Ali, Amil Khan, Jawaid Khan, Rafay Malik, Syed Arbab Ali and Hamza Khan Yousaf performed duties as technical officials from Sindh. Nine teams including Wapda, Punjab Rangers, Sindh (Green), Balochistan, Sindh (White), PAF, Police, Islamabad and Sindh (Yellow) took part in the event.