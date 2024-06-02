Week-long anti-polio drive begins across Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar sheikh inaugurated a week-long fresh round of anti-polio drive by administering drops to a child at Hilal-e-Ahmar Maternity Hospital here on Saturday. The week-long polio drive will be observed from June 3-9 in the district during which more than 1.6 million children up to five year of age would be administered anti-polio drops to save them from the crippling disease. Over 4,922 polio teams including fixed, transit, and mobile teams will accomplish the task. The DC appealed to parents to cooperate with polio teams for vaccination of their children. The vaccination of children will also be done at railway stations, transport stands, hospitals and public places. The DC said that strict monitoring would be carried out to achieve 100 per cent results of the drive.

Meeting discusses law, order, Eid security plan

A meeting of the divisional intelligence committee was held in the chairmanship of Commissioner Silwat Saeed here on Saturday. Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid Khan, Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh and other officers were present in the meeting while DCs and DPOs of other three districts of the division joined the meeting through online. During the meeting, law and order and a security plan for Eid-ul-Adha were discussed in detail. The commissioner directed for special surveillance at public places in addition to strict monitoring of all entry and exit points of the district. She urged screening of people staying in hotels, and keeping an eye on suspect people. She also directed for strict security of the Chinese in the division according to SOPs. Earlier, the RPO briefed the meeting about current law and order in the region.

WASA recovers Rs300m till May

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) revenue directorates achieved the revenue recovery target of Rs 300 million till May. The authority had set a target of recovery of Rs 400 million in seven months, till the end of the current calendar year. Managing Director Amir Aziz appreciated working of revenue directorates and hoped that they would continue their work with the same dedication. He appealed to consumers to enable the agency provide quality services of supply of drinking water and sewerage facilities by paying their pending bills.