Women urged to be vigilant about their marital rights

HYDERABAD - A one-day seminar titled Legal-Aid Camp was held on Saturday, organised by the Sindh Human Rights Commission and MUSAWI, a Lahore-based social organisation. The event focused on raising awareness about women’s marital rights, with speakers expressing concern over the lack of knowledge among women and the general public regarding marriage and divorce laws in Pakistan. Barrister Khadija Bukhari, Advocate Mahjabeen Zulfiqar, and Muhammad Rehan addressed the importance of Muslim Marriage Laws and marriage laws in Pakistan, highlighting the significance of carefully reviewing the Nikkahnama before signing it. Barrister Bukhari emphasized that women should be aware of their rights, including the ability to decide their own dowry amount (Haq Mahar) without hesitation. She urged women to be vigilant in seeking their marital rights, noting that while the law has become more flexible for women, many in deprived areas remain unaware of their rights. Advocate Zulfiqar explained that women can approach family court for dissolution of marriage through KHULA without hindrance or coercion. The court considers both parties’ perspectives before reaching a final verdict, and encourages reconciliation between estranged spouses through pre-trial sessions. Muhammad Rehan , a social analyst, highlighted the importance of societal response to progressive steps, noting that governmental and non-governmental organizations are working to address the social and legal needs of the community. Farzana, a participant from a remote area of Hyderabad, shared that this was the first event she had attended where she learned about her legal rights. Moreover the combined initiative of SHRC and MUSAWI to create mass awareness with regard to marital rights earned widespread appreciation.