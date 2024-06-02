Worrisome Debacles

The trail of defeats for the Pakistan cricket team continues. Following a disappointing performance against New Zealand, where the series concluded 2-2, Pakistan suffered another defeat, this time at the hands of Ireland in the first match of the international T20 series. With the T20 World Cup scheduled for next month, these losses suggest that Babar Azam’s team may not perform well in the upcoming mega event. Despite having a strong squad, the Pakistan cricket team’s poor performance is a significant concern for its fans. Questions are being raised on social media about whether reappointing Babar Azam as captain was a mistake by the PCB or if there are underlying issues among the players.

Regardless of the reasons behind this lackluster performance, Pakistan’s cricket team has a history of surprising the world. The team needs to show determination and adopt modern cricket strategies. Cricket holds great importance in Pakistan, and the numerous fans expect better performances from their team. It is crucial for the players not to disappoint their supporters and to strive to meet their expectations. Now is the time to evolve and make the country and its fans proud.

WASEEM AHMED,

Sohbatpur.