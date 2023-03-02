Share:

LAHORE-10th convocation of University of Education, Lahore was held yesterday at the Main Campus Township, Lahore, which was presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Talat Naseer Pasha (S.I.), while the Chairperson Punjab Higher Education Commission Prof. Dr. Shahid Munir was the chief guest. Vice chancellors of various universities and important personalities from academic and social circles were also present on the occasion. In the convocation, 8087 students including 15 Ph.D., 287 MPhil/MS and 7785 undergraduate and graduates were awarded degrees. On this occasion, 48 graduating students were also given medals for outstanding positions. The special feature of the 10th convocation of UE is that this time all the proceedings of the ceremony have been conducted in the national language (Urdu). During his address at the convocation, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Talat Naseer Pasha (S.I.) congratulated all the students, their parents and teachers who received degrees and medals.

The vice-chancellor welcomed all the guests and said that the main objective of the University of Education, Lahore, established in 2002, was to prepare people for education and other fields, who have knowledge and practical skills. The vice-chancellor said that more than 29,000 students in the University of Education are currently being provided education by around 500 qualified teachers, more than 60% of whom are Ph.D.