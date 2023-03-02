Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Chairman Muhammad Saleem Baig in­augurated the 36th International Book Fair here at Expo Center on Wednesday. The PEMRA Chair­man hailed the book fair’s organizers including Saleem Malik, Mohammad Faisal, Kashif Mir and Mian Babar Hameed. He said, “Book is a symbol of life and a healthy society.” He congratulated the administration for organizing the book fair and appreciated their efforts. Around 200 stalls were at the fair and PEMRA Chairman also visited vari­ous stalls. At the book fair, to be continued for five days, rare and unique books will be available at 40 to 50 percent discount PEMRA Punjab Direc­tor General Ikram Barkat, Director General (Op­eration) Muhammad Tahir, Director (Legal) Tahir Tarar, Regional Director (Lahore) Ayesha Watto, and other officers were also present.