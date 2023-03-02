Share:

LAHORE: - Numerous students belonging to two opposing groups of Pun­jab University, were detained by Iqbal Town police following a physical brawl among them. According to details more than 47 students were taken into custody on Wednesday after The university administration requested police assistance to maintain law and order within the premises of the campus.

As per the details a fight start­ed between the members of Pakhtun Organization and IJT on the campus of the univer­sity. Students threw stones at each other and opened fired as a result of which several students sustained injuries including the prime suspect Haseeb, who was rushed to the hospital for treatment. The university administration halted all kind of educational activities in the campus. After the incident the hostel were sealed and all the activities were suspended by the admin­istration. More than 350 cases of fighting between students have been registered in the last 4 years in Punjab univer­sity which refered as a public, research, and coeducational higher education institution. A grand Operation in Panjab Uni­versity was launched headed by SP Iqbal Town Muhammad Usman Tipu. A heavy contin­gent of police cracked down on those who took the law into their hands in the educational institution. “Strict legal action will be taken against those in­volved in fighting”, said SP Iqbal Town. Those who took the law into their hands do not deserve any concession, he added.