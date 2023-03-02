Share:

LAHORE - The 4th Tennis Lovers Junior National Tennis Championship 2023 was formally inaugurated here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah Lahore on Wednesday. Mr. Faheem Siddiqui, Tournament Coordinator, graced the opening ceremony as chief guest and inaugurated the prestigious tournament during a colorful opening ceremony held here.

The chief guest was introduced with all the participating players, while he also witnessed a juniors’ singles match and applauded both the players for showcasing their skills during the match. Total, 13 matches were played on the first day of the championship.

All the top players advanced to the second round with comfortable wins and a high standard of tennis was witnessed during some of the matches. In boys U-18 1st round, Ahmad Raza beat Hassan Ali (GC) 6-1, 6-1, Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Moavia Butt 6-0, 6-2, Abubakar Khalil beat Yousaf 6-1, 6-1, Hamza Rehmat beat Hanzala Anwar 6-2, 6-0. In the boys U-14 1st round, Amir Mazari (Aitchison) beat Aalay Husain 4-0, 4-0, Aryaan Hassan beat Harris Bajwa 4-1, 4-1, Haziq Areejo Beat Hassan Alam 4-0, 4-0, Ismail Aftab beat Junaid Khan 4-0, 4-1, Nabeel Ali Qayum beat Hafiz Hussain Ali 4-0, 4-0, Abubakar Talha beat Huzaima Hameed 4-0, 4-0.