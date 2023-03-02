Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) continues with its eventful backing of ladies golf and in this connection, the 6th PGF Ladies Amateur Golf Championship is scheduled for competitive activity from March 3 to 5 here at the par 72, Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course.

This was stated by Shaukat Javed, Convenor Golf, and Tournament Director, Ayesha Hamid. A salient attribute of this ladies golf championship is that it will be a World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) Event and a national level championship with participation of ladies from all principal golf playing centers of the country. Category A is for lady golf players, whose handicap falls in the range 12 and below. They will contesting over 3 days, from March 3 to 5, a total of 54 holes with 18 holes to be played each day.

Category B is for lady players, who play to handicaps ranging between 13-24. For them, the playing days are March 4 and 5, a total of 36 holes. Category C is for lady competitors, whose handicap ranges between 25-36. Playing days are March 4 and 5, 18 holes each day, a total of 36 holes. Junior girls eligibility is based on age. Girls of 14&below will compete in this event to be played on March 4, play 18 holes. Inter Association Team Match is lined up for March 4 and 5.

The championship is fully backed by the PGF. The prizes for Category A players will be awarded to top six performers and for categories B and C, there will be 3 gross and 3 net prizes. Ingirls section there is one gross and one net prize. In the Inter Association Team Match between provincial teams, only the winning team will get the prized trophy.

Ayesha Hamid, lady captain of Lahore Gymkhana and Tournament Director, shared that lady players of immense merit will be seen in action. Parkha Ijaz and Rimsha Ijaz will match playing skills with quite a few nationally recognized lady golfers including Humna Amjad, Daniah Syed, Aania Farooq and Abiha Syed (Karachi), Bushra Fatima and Suneya Osama (Garrison), Ana James (Royal Palm), Tehmina Ahmed, Amina Tiwana and Laiba Ali Shah (Gymkhana). The final round will take place on Sunday (March 5) at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course. At the conclusion of the championship, the prize distribution will be held at Golf Course Lawns at 3:30 pm