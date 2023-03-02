Share:

KARACHI - Like other parts of the country, the 7th population census started here on Wednesday with the advent of its first phase of the housing census by marking the commissioner’s office.

Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon started the census in the city by entering the number for the house census in his office. He entered the housing census number 004 of the Commissioner’s office.

Earlier, the census arrangements were reviewed in a meeting chaired by Commissioner Karachi. The Director of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics Munawar Ali Ghanghro and Shakeel Qadir briefed the meeting about arrangements for the census and informed that digital census was being conducted for the first time in the country. The meeting was informed that in the first phase, a three-day house census activity would be carried out that would be followed by the second phase of population census starting from March 04, 2023. The meeting was further informed that the census enumerating process would continue till April 01, 2023 in which 8010 enumerators and supervisors would perform duties. Special security arrangements had been made for the census and personnel of Police, Rangers and Pakistan Army will perform security duties along with the census staff.

A complaint centre has been set up in the commissioner’s office to receive public complaints and citizens could register their complaints by dialing the number 1299, the commissioner said. The Census was an important activity and a national duty as all the future planning, development projects and delimitation of electoral constituencies is done on basis of the census data, the commissioner said and urged citizens to actively participate in it and got them and their families registered.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Ghanwar Ali Leghari on Wednesday inaugurated the seventh Digital House and Population Census.

The commissioner cut the ribbon and started the enumeration from 001 at his office, where the teams briefed him about the digital census. On this occasion, prayers were also offered for the success of the census. Talking to media persons, the commissioner said that the seventh digital population census had been inaugurated and it would cover all districts, talukas and villages of Sindh. He said that deputy commissioners all districts would supervise the work, adding that it was the first time that the Digital House and Population Census program was launched in Pakistan. He further said that the objective behind the digital census was to make the process transparent and error-free so that accurate decisions could be taken on future planning and strategies. He appealed to the general public, social and political organizations to cooperate with the census teams of the Department of Statistics and be responsible citizens by registering the details of themselves and their family members. He said that data was required at the time of log in to digital census, and after that the counting would continue even if there was no data. “Then wherever the network comes, it will be digitized automatically”, he added.

The commissioner said that 5,500 blocks had been constituted for census in Larkana division, including 3,500 enumerators and 450 supervisors. Apart from this, the Mukhtarkars and other staff of the revenue department were also participating in the population and household census work. He said that the population and household census played an important role for planning, so “we have to show seriousness in it.” He also said that it was the first digital census, there might be minor technical problems, which would be resolved. He said that the staff had been trained, NADRA and other institutions were also providing support, “so hopefully the process will be completed successfully.”

Similarly. the 7th Digital House and Population Census program was formally launched here today, Commissioner SBA Abdul Aleem Lashari accompanied by DIG Police Muhammad Younus Chandio performed the opening by putting numbers on houses in Ghulam Hyder Shah Colony, Nawabshah city.

Later talking to the media, Commissioner said that it was the first time that the Digital House and Population Census program was launched in Pakistan. He said that the objective behind digital census was to make the process transparent and error-free so that accurate decisions could be taken on future planning and strategies.

Commissioner appealed to the general public to cooperate with the Census teams of the Department of Statics and prove to be responsible citizens by registering the details of themselves and their family members.

DIG Police Muhammad Younus Chandio said that House and Population Census is the national responsibility of citizens for which a strict security plan is formed at the divisional level under which police personnel is deputed with census teams. He said that Quick Response Force is formed at all police station levels throughout the division in order to initiate immediate action in case of any untoward incident. DIG said that apart from the deputation of a police contingent, Control Rooms are set up at all three districts of the division SBA.

On the occasion, Divisional Census Coordinator SBA Nooruddin Jamali informed that like other parts of the country, Digital Census is also commenced in Shaheed Benazirabad Division. He said that the SBA division is divided into 15 tehsils giving them the status of statics district and further divided into 4145 statics blocks. He said that District Shaheed Benazirabad is bifurcated into four Census Districts comprising 1346 Census Blocks while District Naushehro Feroze is divided into five Census District and 1269 Census blocks and District Sanghar is divided into six Census Districts and 1530 Census Blocks. He said that Census Support Centers are also set up for field staff and supervising statics staff working in 15 Census Districts of the division. Additional Deputy Commissioner SBA Muhammad Saleem Jatoi, Divisional Census Coordinator Nooruddin Jamali, Information Officer Aijaz Ali Teevino, and officials of the revenue and Statics department were present on the occasion.