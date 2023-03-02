Share:

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal vowed on Wednesday to award internships to youth for a period ranging from six months to one year.

While presiding over the review meeting of the Prime Minister Internship Programme, Mr Iqbal said that 40,000 youth will be given internship opportunities in private and government institutions.

He said that in the development projects launched by the government, the educated youth will benefit from better employment opportunities by getting practical experience in the relevant fields. Every youth will be given a monthly stipend of Rs25,000.

Admitting the country was facing economic challenges, Mr Iqbal said that despite the severe financial crisis, the government had started a programme to train the youth.

Mr Iqbal said that engineers and other technical students lack marketable skills, and these internship programmes will be a means of providing them with the required technical skills.

He urged the institutions to ensure that they make all-out efforts to provide training to the interns.