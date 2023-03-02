Share:

PESHAWAR - The Capital City Police had arrested an alleged criminal and proclaimed offender during an operation in the jurisdiction of Police Station Mathra, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip off, Station House Officer (SHO), Mathra carried out an operation under the supervision of DSP Warsak Circle, Ishaq Khan and arrested the notorious ice-drug seller.

The accused arrested, identified as Wajid Ali son of Esa Khan, resident of Mathra, was wanted by police in cases of kidnapping, extortion, terrorism, dacoity, murder, attempted murder, attacks on police, narcotics, gambling and other heinous crimes.

During initial investigation, the accused confessed to involvement in various crimes.